Vietnam motorcycle market shifts to multi-technology competition

Production at Honda Vietnam's factory in Phu Tho province. Photo: VNA

The Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (VAMM) announced on July 10 that its five member companies sold 638,431 motorcycles in the second quarter, up 4.4% from the same period last year.



The increase came despite widespread expectations that Vietnam's motorcycle market has reached saturation and while major cities are stepping up plans to reduce the use of petrol-powered vehicles and encourage electric mobility.



The latest figures suggest that motorcycles remain the main means of transport for many Vietnamese thanks to their affordability, flexibility and convenience in both urban and rural areas.



Rather than shrinking the market, the transition to greener transport is encouraging manufacturers to broaden their product portfolios by introducing more electric motorcycles alongside fuel-efficient petrol models to meet changing consumer demand.



Five VAMM members, namely Honda Vietnam, Yamaha Motor Vietnam, Piaggio Vietnam, SYM Vietnam and Vietnam Suzuki, offer a full range of products, including underbone motorcycles, scooters, manual transmission motorcycles, large-displacement bikes and an increasing number of electric models.



Honda Vietnam remains the market leader, accounting for nearly 86% of total market share. Its product lineup includes popular models such as the Wave Alpha, Vision, LEAD, Air Blade, SH and Winner, as well as large-displacement motorcycles and electric models including the ICON e:, CUV e: and UC3.



Yamaha Motor Vietnam also offers a wide range of products, from the Sirius, Jupiter, Grande, Janus, Exciter and NVX to YZF-R and MT Series sport motorcycles. Its electric lineup includes the NEO'S, while newer models such as the PG-1 and LEXi 155 have also expanded its offerings.



Meanwhile, Piaggio Vietnam continues to focus on its Vespa, Liberty, Medley and Beverly brands. SYM Vietnam mainly serves the mass-market segment, while Vietnam Suzuki maintains a range of motorcycles, scooters and larger bikes for different customer groups.



However, the VAMM noted that its figures cover only sales by its five member companies. The data represent motorcycles sold in the Vietnamese market and do not include production output or exports.



The statistics also exclude sales by manufacturers outside the association, including electric motorcycle producers such as VinFast, Yadea and several other brands operating in Vietnam.



As a result, the actual size of Vietnam's motorcycle market in the second quarter is likely to be significantly larger than the 638,431 units reported by the VAMM.



The latest figures indicate that Vietnam's motorcycle market is becoming more competitive, with manufacturers investing in multiple technologies instead of focusing solely on petrol-powered vehicles./.