Vietnam most favoured by Koreans for summer holidays

The company recently announced the results of its analysis on the booking situation for overseas travel departing in July and August, which also indicated that international travel is gradually returning to normal after a long period of stagnation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to the data released by Hana Tour on June 12, the percentage of its customers choosing Vietnam as their preferred vacation spot is the highest at 19.9%. Coming next is Japan with 18.2%, Europe 17.6%, China 13.3%, and Thailand 6.4%.



The peak period for summer vacations for Korean travellers will fall within the last two weeks of July and the beginning of August, specifically from July 24-August 6, when students in the RoK start their summer break. Hence, the demand for international travel also enters its peak phase.



Last year, the booking rate for tours to Vietnam by Hana Tour accounted for 26.2%. This means that for every four Koreans who wished to travel abroad in July and August, one person chose Vietnam. Following Vietnam were Guam 10.9%, Western Europe 9%, the Philippines 8.9%, and Japan 8%./.