Vietnam, Mexico step up business connectivity

The delegates attending the forum. Photo by courtesy/VNA

The event, jointly organised by the Vietnam Trade Office in Mexico and the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology (COMCE), brought together representatives of major business associations and companies in logistics, manufacturing, transport, food distribution, export – import, and customs services.



Speaking at the forum, Counsellor Nguyen Thi Trang, head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Mexico, highlighted the Southeast Asian country's economic achievements, investment climate, production and export strengths, as well as bilateral trade and cooperation opportunities under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).



She noted that Mexico is Vietnam's second-largest trading partner in Latin America while Vietnam is Mexico's leading trading partner in ASEAN. Bilateral trade exceeded 15 billion USD in 2025, creating a stepping stone for further cooperation in manufacturing, agriculture, food processing, logistics and supply chain development.



The Trade Office also invited Veracruz businesses to attend the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2026, a major trade promotion event hosted by Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, to explore partnership and sourcing opportunities with Vietnamese manufacturers and exporters.



As one of Mexico’s key economic and logistics hubs, Veracruz is home to the country’s largest Gulf Coast seaport, handling around 34 million tonnes of cargo in 2025. Its strategic location at the eastern gateway of the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec offers significant potential for closer Vietnam–Mexico cooperation in maritime transport, logistics and supply chain connectivity.



Following the forum, the Vietnamese delegation met with the Veracruz National Port System Administration (ASIPONA Veracruz) and surveyed the port’s infrastructure and services to explore opportunities for enhancing maritime links, facilitating bilateral trade and reducing logistics costs.



The two sides agreed to strengthen information sharing, business matching and trade promotion activities to help enterprises capitalie on emerging opportunities and further deepen the Vietnam–Mexico Comprehensive Partnership./.