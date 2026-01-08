Vietnam maintains fine traditional relations with Venezuela: Spokeswoman

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. Photo: VNA

Vietnam has maintained fine traditional relations with Venezuela and wants to continue promoting cooperation in line with the Comprehensive Partnership framework between the two countries, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on January 8.



Hang made the statement at the ministry’s regular press briefing while replying to a reporter's question on whether recent developments in Venezuela have affected bilateral cooperation.



Also at the briefing, responding to a question about US President Donald Trump’s announcement on January 7 to withdraw from 66 international organisations and UN agencies, Hang reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent support for multilateralism. She emphasised that Vietnam highly evaluates the role of multilateral institutions, especially the United Nations, in promoting global governance and tackling shared challenges based on the UN Charter and international law.



Vietnam hopes that countries will continue to uphold multilateralism and make active contributions to building and strengthening multilateral institutions and international law for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development worldwide, the spokeswoman said, affirming that in this spirit, Vietnam stands ready to participate in and contribute actively, within its capacity, to global and regional multilateral mechanisms.



Responding to a query from a representative of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Vietnam regarding Vietnam’s views on developments in the Middle East related to the situation in Yemen, as well as measures taken by Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council concerning Yemen’s security and sovereignty, Hang said that Vietnam is paying attention to and keeping a close watch on the situation in Yemen.



Hang urged all sides to show restraint, avoid actions that might worsen the situation, and refrain from using or threatening to use force. She emphasised the importance of increasing dialogue and fostering conditions that could lead to a political solution for Yemen, in line with international law and the UN Charter, helping to promote peace, stability, cooperation, and development both in the region and the world./.