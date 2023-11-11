Vietnam learns France's experience in press, external information

A delegation from the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education led by its Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Lam is paying a visit to France to study the press, publishing and foreign information work in the European country.



The delegation had a working session with member of the Politburo of the French Communist Party (PCF) Taylan Coskun and Secretary General of the PCF-run l’Humanité (Humanity) newspaper Anthony Draguet.



Draguet briefed the guests on the communication work of the newspaper as well as challenges that it is facing amid the current strong digital transformation.



The two sides exchanged experience and discussed cooperation opportunities to promote partnership between the l’Humanité newspaper with press agencies of Vietnam as well as those under the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education in particular.



On this occasion, Lam presented Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's book entitled "Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam” which was translated into French to Daguet.



At a working session with leaders of the France-Vietnam Friendship Association (AAFV), the Vietnamese delegation studied the operations of Perspective magazine, the information agency of the association.



The magazine has worked to introduce and promote the image and information about Vietnam as well as the AAFV's activities to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the governments and people of Vietnam and France.



The delegation also worked with the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of Vietnamese press agencies in France, including the Vietnam News Agency, Nhan dan (People) Newspaper and Radio the Voice of Vietnam.



Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang highlighted recent progress in Vietnam-France relations and contributions from media agencies in this regard.



During their stay, the delegation laid flowers at President Ho Chi Minh's statue and visited Ho Chi Minh space in Montreau park in Montreuil city.



They also attended the Vietnamese Culture Day in France held at the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-France diplomatic relations and the 10th founding anniversary of bilateral strategic partnership./.