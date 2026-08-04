Vietnam launches national action plan against breast and cervical cancer

Doctors at Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City perform an endoscopic mastectomy with immediate breast reconstruction. Photo: VNA

Vietnam aims to have 90% of girls aged between nine and 15 years of age fully vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV) in the 19 northern cities and provinces participating in the national Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) by 2030, under a new national strategy to eliminate cervical cancer.



The country also aims to improve treatment outcomes by ensuring that 70% of women aged between 30 and 49 are screened using high-performance tests and that 90% of women diagnosed with cervical lesions receive treatment in line with standard clinical guidelines.



The targets form part of the national action plan on breast and cervical cancer prevention and control for 2026–35, unveiled by the Ministry of Health (MoH)'s Department of Maternal and Child Health at a recent workshop in Hanoi.



According to the department, breast cancer is currently the most common cancer among Vietnamese women, with more than 24,560 new cases diagnosed each year and around 10,000 deaths annually. More than 60% of patients are diagnosed at a late stage, resulting in a five-year survival rate of only about 74%, lower than that of many developed countries.



Cervical cancer remains another major public health challenge. Vietnam recorded roughly 4,620 new cases and 2,570 deaths in 2022. Although the disease is largely preventable through HPV vaccination and regular screening, only 28.2% of eligible women currently undergo routine screening, with significant disparities in access across regions and ethnic communities.



In response, the MoH has adopted the national action plan on breast and cervical cancer prevention and control for 2026–35, which aims to strengthen prevention, early diagnosis, treatment and post-treatment care, with the long-term goal of eliminating cervical cancer and reducing breast cancer mortality.



For breast cancer, the plan targets an average annual reduction in mortality of 2.5%. By 2035, it aims to ensure that 70% of women aged 40–70 receive regular screening and to increase the proportion of cases detected at an early stage to 60%.



The plan also seeks to improve treatment quality by ensuring that at least 80% of patients have access to and complete standardised multimodal treatment. It calls for the establishment of a nationwide follow-up system to monitor patients after treatment, reduce recurrence and improve long-term quality of life.



For cervical cancer, Vietnam has adopted the World Health Organisation's ‘90-70-90’ targets by 2035 to move towards eliminating the disease.



The goals include fully vaccinating 90% of girls aged between nine and 15 in localities implementing the ministry's roadmap for expanding vaccine coverage under the national immunisation programme, screening 70% of women aged between 30 and 49 using high-performance tests, and ensuring that 90% of women with cervical lesions receive appropriate treatment.



Matt Jackson, Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam, described the action plan as a major milestone reflecting the Government's strong political commitment and strategic vision to protect women's health, improve quality of life and secure a healthier future for women and girls nationwide.



He cited a UNFPA study warning that without expanded prevention efforts, more than 218,000 Vietnamese women could die from cervical cancer by 2070, while the cumulative death toll over the next century could approach 450,000.



Jackson stressed that although breast and cervical cancer remain major global health burdens, cervical cancer is largely preventable through HPV vaccination, regular screening, early detection and timely treatment.



UNFPA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Vietnam by providing scientific evidence to guide national and local policies centred on women's health, while helping develop innovative financing mechanisms, including expanding health insurance coverage for cancer screening and prevention services.



Burak Pekmezci, General Manager of Roche Pharma Vietnam, highlighted findings from a recent study by the WifOR Institute on the socio-economic impact of HER2-positive breast cancer in Vietnam. The study, part of a broader assessment covering 11 Asia-Pacific economies, found that shifting from short-term cost management to long-term strategic investment in cancer care could enhance both economic competitiveness and sustainable development.



To achieve the plan's objectives, the MoH has identified six priority areas. These include expanding HPV vaccine coverage under the national immunisation programme and advocating for health insurance reimbursement for breast and cervical cancer screening.



The ministry will also strengthen public awareness campaigns to encourage preventive care and early screening, train healthcare workers and expand telemedicine services, and invest in healthcare infrastructure while ensuring the adequate supply of medicines, medical supplies and diagnostic equipment.



In addition, it will standardise clinical procedures and promote the use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence to improve screening, diagnosis and treatment.



Another key priority is the development of an integrated national data system linked to electronic health records to support lifelong health management for women.



Participants at the workshop also discussed implementation of the national action plan, the roadmap for expanding vaccine coverage under the expanded programme on immunisation, including HPV vaccination, and policy measures to broaden health insurance coverage for early detection and screening of breast and cervical cancer./.