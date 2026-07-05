A post on the official Facebook page of the Lao People's Army Newspaper. Photo: Published by VNA

Forged through the sacrifices of revolutionary soldiers and nurtured by successive generations of leaders and people of both countries, this special relationship has continued to grow stronger and more enduring, with defence and military cooperation remaining one of the key pillars, wrote the article.The 3rd Vietnam–Laos Border Defence Friendship Exchange at the ministerial level will take place on July 9–10 at the Nam On–Thanh Thuy auxiliary border gate area, located between Nghe An province of Vietnam and Bolikhamxay province of Laos. The event is of great significance not only for the armed forces of both countries but also as a demonstration of deep political and strategic trust, reflecting the shared commitment of Vietnam and Laos to building a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development.According to the article, politically, the exchange strongly reaffirms the commitment of the two Parties, the two States, and the two militaries to preserving, strengthening, and further deepening the special Laos–Vietnam relationship. Meetings and exchanges between military leaders, the sharing of experience, and coordination in defence and border management will help improve security, address non-traditional security challenges, and safeguard the common interests of both countries.The event will also provide an opportunity for the two armies to expand cooperation in personnel training, human resource development, technical exchanges, as well as joint efforts in combating transnational crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and smuggling, thus contributing to maintaining security and public order in border areas while creating favourable conditions for development.Economically, security provides the foundation for development. A stable border region creates favourable conditions for stronger growth in trade, investment, transportation, and tourism. International and auxiliary border gates along the shared border serve as important gateways for trade and transport between the two countries. Such stability also sends a positive message to investors that Laos and Vietnam are stable and highly reliable partners.In terms of socio-cultural cooperation, the Vietnam-Laos Border Defence Friendship Exchange serves as a platform for military officers, soldiers, and people living along both sides of the border to meet, interact, and learn about each other's cultural traditions. Cultural performances, sporting activities, and community exchanges will enhance mutual understanding, strengthen trust, and deepen the long-standing friendship between the people of the two countries.The event also provides an opportunity for both sides to exchange experience in building a regular, elite, modern, and disciplined army capable of fulfilling all assigned missions, while continuing to preserve and promote the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos.In addition, it conveys a strong message to the region and the international community that Laos and Vietnam remain firmly committed to a policy of peace, cooperation, friendly neighbourliness, and to resolving issues through dialogue on the basis of mutual respect for each other's independence, sovereignty, and legitimate interests./.