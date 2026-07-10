Vietnam, Laos discuss ways to strengthen defence cooperation at high-level talks

The high-level delegations from the Ministries of Defence of Vietnam and Laos hold talks in the central province of Nghe An on July 10. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang and his Lao counterpart General Khamliang Outhakaysone co-chaired the event.

At the talks, the two ministers reviewed the implementation of high-level agreements and the bilateral defence cooperation plan over the past time and discussed orientations for collaboration in the time ahead. They noted that the two ministries have worked closely to maintain a peaceful, friendly, stable and cooperative border, contributing to the prosperity of both countries as well as peace and stability in the region and the world.

The two sides have maintained close information sharing and strategic consultations, while exchanges of delegations at all levels, particularly high-level visits, have been conducted regularly. Existing cooperation mechanisms have continued to operate effectively, alongside practical collaboration in defence industry, defence-related economic activities and military cooperation. Border guard forces, military regions sharing the common frontier and agencies responsible for border management have also strengthened coordination to safeguard security, public order and social safety in border areas.

The two ministers highlighted the Border Defence Friendship Exchange as a meaningful cooperation mechanism that has received strong support from senior leaders, ministries, local authorities and people in both countries.

People-to-people exchanges in border areas have continued to deepen, with neighbouring communities working together to promote socio-economic development, reduce poverty, respond to natural disasters and disease outbreaks, and organise cultural and sports exchanges while preserving their traditional identities.



Giang said the friendship exchange carries profound political significance and helps strengthen solidarity from the central level to local authorities, armed forces and people in both countries. He noted that this year's event is particularly meaningful as it takes place ahead the 65th anniversary of Vietnam–Laos diplomatic relations in 2027 and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries.



He also highlighted the strategic importance of the Thanh Thuy border gate in Vietnam's Nghe An province and the Nam On border gate in Laos's Bolykhamxay province, which are expected to serve as a key connection point on the planned Hanoi–Vientiane expressway. The route will strengthen political, diplomatic, defence, security, economic and people-to-people ties while supporting Laos's strategy of improving access to seaports.

Khamliang said the third Border Defence Friendship Exchange is a distinctive and effective cooperation model that demonstrates the strong political commitment of the two Parties, States, armies, localities and border protection forces to further strengthening the special solidarity and expanding substantive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

Looking ahead, the two ministers agreed to effectively implement the bilateral defence cooperation protocol and the 2026 cooperation plan. Priority areas include maintaining high-level exchanges, strengthening personnel training, enhancing border management and protection, promoting cooperation in the defence industry and military trade, and maintaining close consultation and mutual support at regional and international multilateral mechanisms and forums.

The two sides also pledged to step up information sharing, conduct more joint border patrols, strengthen the fight against transnational crime, promptly coordinate responses to emerging border issues, and expand twinning models between border guard stations and neighbouring border communities.

On the occasion, Giang invited his Lao counterpart to visit Vietnam and attend the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2026, which is scheduled to take place in December./.