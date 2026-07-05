Vietnam, Japan seek to expand educational cooperation

A view of the signing ceremony. Photo: VNA

The agreement was signed on July 3 at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan between the Vietnam – Japan Centre for Cultural and Educational Cooperation Promotion (VJCE) and the Aoyama School of Japanese.

Under the document, the Aoyama School of Japanese authorised the VJCE to serve as its representative in Vietnam to coordinate educational cooperation activities, connect partners, develop training programmes, and promote educational exchange projects between the two countries.

The parties agreed to jointly implement Japanese language programmes for Vietnamese students, study the development of a Japanese-language proficiency assessment system for children, organise cultural and educational exchanges, and strengthen links between Vietnamese and Japanese educational institutions.

Addressing the event, Vu Thi Lien Huong, a representative of the education division of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, spoke highly of the efforts by the participating organisations and expressed her hope that the cooperation programmes will help further deepen the Vietnam – Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Participants also discussed directions for expanding educational cooperation in the time to come, with a focus on Japanese-language training, academic exchanges, linkages between educational institutions and the development of high-quality human resources.

The agreement marks a new stride in bilateral educational cooperation, aiming to improve the quality of human resources, broaden international learning opportunities for young people and further strengthen people-to-people interactions between the two nations./.