Vietnam, Japan seek to deepen all-round relations

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau meets with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on June 10. Photo: VNA

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau held a series of meetings with leaders of Japan’s ministries, government agencies, research institutes, social organisations, and the Vietnamese community during his visit to Japan from June 8 to 10 to attend the 31st Future of Asia Conference in Tokyo.



Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on June 10, Chau said Japanese PM Takaichi Sanae’s official visit to Vietnam in early May was an important milestone that will help deepen bilateral ties.



He thanked Japan for its effective cooperation and significant contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic development over the years, expressing support for Japan’s increasingly active role in regional and global affairs through initiatives in digital transformation and energy security.



The Deputy PM called for the effective implementation of agreements reached by the two countries' leaders, especially the outcomes of PM Takaichi’s recent visit to Vietnam. He proposed strengthening political trust, promoting bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the Vietnam – Japan Cooperation Committee, and coordinating to successfully organise the second Vietnam – Japan Local Cooperation Forum in Hue this September.



He also asked for closer coordination in simplifying entry procedures for Vietnamese citizens to support the goal of doubling two-way tourist arrivals between the two countries.



For his part, Motegi reaffirmed Japan’s recognition of Vietnam’s important role in implementing the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) vision. He pledged close coordination to realise the high-level agreements through increased exchanges, people-to-people ties, economic cooperation projects, including the Vietnam Japan University, and expanded consular cooperation.



The minister also expressed his hope that the two countries will continue productive collaboration in regional and international issues of shared concern, saying he will arrange a visit to Vietnam at the earliest opportunity.



During a working session with the Japan – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance, Chau met former Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, alliance chairperson Yuko Obuchi and other members.



He expressed his hope that the alliance will continue supporting efforts to translate high-level agreements into concrete actions while promoting cooperation in new areas such as digital and green transformation, AI and semiconductor workforce training, and symbolic projects including the Vietnam Japan University.



Former PM Kishida said he was honoured to attend the meeting as a member of the friendship alliance and voiced confidence that bilateral cooperation will become stronger, helping address regional energy security challenges.



On June 9, the Vietnamese Deputy PM met Japanese Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Matsumoto Yohei. He highly valued the ministry’s contributions to bilateral partnerships in education, science and technology, innovation, and high-quality human resources training.



Meanwhile, Matsumoto affirmed that his ministry will actively coordinate with Vietnam to implement the agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders in the fields of AI, semiconductors and science – technology.



Chau also had a meeting with Matsuzawa Ken, President of the International Friendship Exchange Council (FEC) of Japan, thanking him and the organisation for their longstanding support and practical contributions to bilateral ties.



Matsuzawa reaffirmed FEC members’ commitment to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two nations.



Receiving Miyazaki Katsura, Executive Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Chau highly appreciated JICA’s significant contributions over the past three decades to Vietnam’s development and bilateral relations.



The JICA leader reaffirmed that the agency will enhance cooperation with Vietnam in high-quality human resources development and projects in science – technology, digital and green transformation, AI, semiconductors and energy.



On June 8, Chau met Japanese Justice Minister Hiraguchi Hiroshi, stressing that institutional reform is identified as one of Vietnam’s three strategic breakthroughs and a key priority in cooperation with Japan.



The Deputy PM thanked the Japanese Government for nearly 30 years of practical and effective support and commended the close cooperation between the two countries’ justice ministries.



Hiraguchi expressed his desire to strengthen collaboration with the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice in legal compliance, legal system development, public safety and social order. He pledged support and coordination for the successful organisation of the ASEAN – Japan Law Forum in Vietnam in August 2026, and backed the two Foreign Ministries' efforts to expedite the signing of a bilateral consular notification agreement.



On the sidelines of activities in Tokyo, Chau also met with Thai Deputy PM Sihasak Phuangketkeow on June 10. The two officials highly valued the outcomes of the recent high-level visits between Vietnam and Thailand, describing them as important milestones that have created fresh momentum for bilateral cooperation.



They agreed to effectively implement the agreements reached during those visits, further expand cooperation in emerging sectors such as AI, semiconductors, digital and green transformation, and strengthen ties in high-quality workforce development, language education, local-level partnerships, culture and tourism.



During his stay in Japan, the Deputy PM also met the Governor of Gunma prefecture, visited and worked with the Shibaura Institute of Technology, the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS), and FPT Japan Holdings. Besides, he held discussions with Vietnamese scientists and young intellectuals working in Japan./.