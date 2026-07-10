Vietnam-Japan Festival 2026 opens in Da Nang

An art performance at the Vietnam-Japan Festival 2026 in Da Nang city. Photo: VNA

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People's Committee and head of the festival's organising board Nguyen Thi Anh Thi said that after many editions, the festival has become one of the city's signature external affairs events, helping reinforce the increasingly close partnership between Da Nang and Japanese localities and partners.Running from July 9 to 12, the festival serves not only as an opportunity for the two countries to showcase their traditional and modern cultural values but also as an important bridge to foster cooperation in investment, trade, tourism, education, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges, she stated.This year's festival takes place as Da Nang enters a new stage of development with an expanded development space and the implementation of several special mechanisms and policies. Building on its rich cultural, historical and human values, the city is strengthening its position as a dynamic coastal urban centre with a distinct identity and deep international integration.Prior to the opening ceremony, the conference themed "Meet Japan in Da Nang: Comprehensive Strategic Partnership – Towards a Sustainable Future" brought together leaders of ministries, sectors and localities, representatives of the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam, and businesses from both countries. Participants discussed orientations for cooperation in investment, finance, culture, tourism and local development. The event also witnessed the exchange and signing of several memoranda of understanding between Da Nang and Japanese localities and enterprises.Addressing the conference, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki said Da Nang is making strong progress towards becoming a modern, smart and liveable city. He noted that the city is striving to become a globally connected urban centre while serving as a pilot locality for a new growth model centred on science and technology.According to the ambassador, Japan will mobilise both its public and private sectors to strengthen cooperation with Da Nang in line with this development orientation.He expressed his belief that cooperation between Japan and Da Nang will continue to expand, contributing to the city's development as a key growth pole in central Vietnam and supporting the country's overall socio-economic development.The festival features nearly 100 booths showcasing the culture, cuisine, tourism, products and services of Vietnam and Japan. It also includes an exhibition highlighting cooperation achievements between Da Nang and Japanese partners, alongside a wide range of cultural activities and interactive experiences for residents and visitors.Highlights of this year's event include Japanese judo and Vietnamese Vovinam martial arts performances, the Earthing Marathon, a Vietnam-Japan friendly football match, Baseball5 experience sessions, Bon Odori and Vietnamese bamboo dance performances, a cosplay competition, and art performances by Vietnamese and Japanese artists.As part of the festival, Japanese delegations are scheduled to visit Da Nang Software Park No. 2, the International Financial Centre, Da Nang Hi-Tech Park and the city's industrial parks to learn more about the local investment environment and strategic development orientations./.