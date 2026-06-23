Vietnam, Japan advance healthcare cooperation to deliver on high-level commitments

Vietnam’s 108 Military Central Hospital on June 22 signs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan’s Toho University Graduate School of Medicine. Photo: VNA Vietnam’s 108 Military Central Hospital on June 22 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan’s Toho University Graduate School of Medicine, marking a concrete step towards implementing high-level commitments and agreements between the two countries on bilateral cooperation, including in the healthcare sector. Under the agreement, the two sides will continue to promote faculty and student exchange programmes, conduct joint scientific research, organise academic conferences, share scholarly information, and exchange advanced medical knowledge and technologies.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Lieutenant General and Professor Dr Le Huu Song, Director of the hospital, underscored the significance of healthcare cooperation as a practical contribution to strengthening the friendship and mutual trust underpinning the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan.



For his part, Professor Yoshimori Watanabe, Rector of Toho University, expressed the university’s desire to deepen ties with Vietnam through this formalised cooperation, particularly in health care, human resource development and professional exchange.



He said he believes that the partnership will go beyond the signing of an agreement and lead to substantive outcomes in treatment, research, and the training of doctors and healthcare professionals.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu described the signing as further evidence of efforts to translate high-level commitments and agreements into practical cooperation programmes between leading healthcare and training institutions in Vietnam and Japan.



The 108 hospital and Toho University Graduate School of Medicine have maintained cooperation since 2024 through academic exchanges, specialist consultations, scientific research and medical personnel training. The Japanese side has repeatedly sent professors and experts to the Vietnamese hospital to support training activities, scientific conferences and patient care initiatives.



The Vietnamese hospital is a top-tier national one, serving as a specialised medical centre as well as one of the country’s leading institutions for scientific research and postgraduate medical training.



Meanwhile, Toho University is one of Japan’s long-established institutions for medical education and research. Founded in 1925, it is recognised for its strengths in medicine, pharmacy, nursing, natural sciences and health sciences./.