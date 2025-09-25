Making news
Vietnam innovation hinges on institutions, talent, infrastructure: insiders
As Vietnam aims to reach the Global Innovation Index (GII)’s top 40 by 2030, the country needs to enhance its intrinsic capacity by developing institutions, strengthening human resources, and upgrading science and technology infrastructure, according to experts.
Vietnam has maintained its position in the 2025 GII, ranking 44th out of 139 countries and economies, according to the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).
According to Director of the Ministry of Science and Technology’s Pham Dinh Nguyen, the Politburo’s recent issuance of Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, Resolution No.59-NQ/TW on international integration, and Resolution No.68-NQ/TW on private economic development create momentum to break into the global top 40 by 2030.
Nguyen noted that Vietnam should maintain innovation, intellectual property (IP), and commercialisation of IP assets while improving the business climate with streamlined procedures and greater transparency. He said businesses must be placed at the centre of innovation, underscoring the need for enhanced investment in research and development, as well as deeper engagement of startups in global value chains.
He also emphasised the importance of human resources and the establishment of innovation hubs, laboratories, and high-tech zones across economic regions to build a solid foundation. Branding must get due attention, with an increase in the quantity of products and services bearing Vietnamese brands. Rather than relying solely on contract manufacturing, the country should focus on developing creative brands and innovative product designs based on local knowledge and promoting science and technology markets.
Echoing this viewpoint, Le Ngoc Tri, Director of EM and AI JSC – developer of conversational AI solutions for public administration, said that Vietnam must continue to refine institutions, expand infrastructure, and foster high-quality talent to improve its global rankings.
Support should be given to small and medium-sized enterprises and startups in terms of R&D activities, infrastructure development, free working spaces, and a sandbox mechanism to nurture innovation capacity, he added.
According to WIPO’s GII 2025 report, Vietnam is 2nd among the 37 lower-middle-income group economies, and 9th among the 17 economies in South East Asia, East Asia, and Oceania.
It performed better in innovation outputs than inputs in 2025. This year, the country ranks 50th in innovation inputs, up three places compared to 2024’s figure. Meanwhile, it stands at 37th in innovation outputs, down one place.
The 2025 GII report also highlights that Vietnam is one of the nine middle-income countries that has improved its ranking the fastest since 2013. It is also one of the two countries that holds the record for outstanding performance relative to their level of development over 15 consecutive years, together with India./.