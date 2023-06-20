Vietnam highly values ties with EU, says NA Chairman

During his reception in Hanoi on June 19 for the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with the Countries of Southeast Asia and ASEAN (DASE) led by its Chairman Daniel Caspary, Chairman Hue spoke highly of positive and significant outcomes in the Vietnam-EU relationship across the pillars of politics, diplomacy, economy-trade-investment, agro-forestry-fisheries, national defence-security, development cooperation and human rights dialogue.



Vietnam always supports the strengthening of ASEAN-EU strategic partnership. Vietnam, including its National Assembly, is ready to play an active role in this process, he said.



Caspary, for his part, briefed the host about the delegation’s agenda with relevant Vietnamese agencies, including a mechanism on cooperation in the implementation of the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and in certain areas within ASEAN, as the EU-ASEAN relationship has been upgraded to a strategic partnership.



Stressing that both sides have been experiencing extremely challenging times due to COVID-19 and global conflicts, Caspary believed that in such context, the EU-Vietnam ties will play an increasingly important role. He expressed his expectations that two-way trade will continue to increase in the future, and parliamentary cooperation plays a crucial role in the overall cooperative relationship between the EU and Vietnam.



DASE members said mutual visits and delegations exchanges will contribute to raising mutual understanding, trust and closer ties, bringing prosperity to the people on both sides. The consistent rise in bilateral trade volume over time demonstrates the importance of the EVFTA.



They expressed their interest in the fisheries sector, policies promoting the development of Vietnam's regions while ensuring the quality of growth, solutions and orientations to building eco-friendly energy programmes.



According to Chairman Hue, Vietnam is investing significant resources into three national target programmes on sustainable poverty reduction, new rural development, and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas. Among these, the Vietnamese National Assembly is conducting the highest-level supervision on the implementation of the NA’s Resolutions on the National Target Programmes on new rural development and sustainable poverty reduction for 2021-2025, and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas for the 2021-2030 period.



On regional and global issues of shared concern, Hue suggested that the EU continue playing an active role and contribute with concrete actions to ensure the rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea. He also urged for enhanced cooperation between the EU and ASEAN on this matter.



The host wished that both sides would continue working closely together, particularly sharing parliamentary experience, improving legal frameworks and addressing global challenges, and at important multilateral and regional parliamentary forums.



Caspary said the EU is making efforts to seek approval from the remaining countries' parliaments for the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).



He hoped that the EU’s "Global Gateway" initiative will contribute to a strong connection between the EU and ASEAN, as well as between the people of both blocs. The Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership (ASEP) meeting, scheduled to take place in Europe this year, will provide an opportunity for both sides to engage in discussions and exchanges to further boost collaboration.



On the occasion, Hue conveyed his invitation to a delegation of young EP members to the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians which is to be jointly organised by Vietnam and the Inter-Parliamentary Union this September./.