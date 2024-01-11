Making news
Vietnam helps Laos ensure information security
At a working session with Lao Deputy Minister of Technology and Communications Keovisouk Solaphom within the framework of the Laos Digital Week 2024 held from January 10-14, Dung said that last year, his ministry supported Laos in operating the national information security monitoring and management system, giving warnings of cyber-attacks against governmental agencies to competent authorities.
He stressed that Vietnam is willing to assist Laos in outlining a strategic plan to develop the country's code domain “.la”, which covers management policy, management model, Registry-Registry cooperation, as well as a roadmap and activities to promote development, making contributions to boosting e-commerce and e-government in the neighbouring nation.
A wide range of issues were on the table at the working session, including IT and communications development and the digital transformation process in each country.
The two officials agreed to enhance exchanges, promote the implementation of specific projects to improve the capacity of the staff at the Lao national cyber security centre, as well as help Laos with human resources training in the fields of fintech and digital transformation.
On this occasion, the Vietnam National Internet Centre signed Memoranda of Understanding with the Lao National Internet Centre and the Lao Department of Telecommunications on promoting cooperation in Internet resources and measurement of Internet speed in Laos./.