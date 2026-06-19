Vietnam has first judge at International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi Lan Anh, Vice President of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, is elected as a judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the 2026–2035 term on June 18. Photo: VNA



Lan Anh, Vietnam’s candidate, secured the highest number of votes among candidates from the Asia-Pacific region in elections held on June 18 at the 36th Meeting of States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) at the United Nations headquarters.



Her election in the first round of voting with strong support reflects the international community’s confidence in Vietnam’s growing role and standing, while marking a new milestone in the country’s multilateral diplomacy and international legal integration.



The result also demonstrates Vietnam’s transition from active participation to increasingly substantive contributions to the development, implementation and enforcement of international norms and rules, underscoring its commitment and capacity to contribute more effectively to the rules-based global governance system.



The success further highlights the positive recognition by UNCLOS member states of Vietnam’s increasingly meaningful contributions to United Nations bodies and international law.



For Lan Anh, the victory in the highly competitive election reflects the international community's recognition of the expertise, professionalism and reputation of a Vietnamese expert in international law.



As an ITLOS judge, she will perform her duties in accordance with the tribunal’s principles of independence and impartiality, contributing to the effective implementation of UNCLOS and the strengthening of the international legal order at sea.



As a country that consistently upholds international law and supports the UN Charter and the 1982 UNCLOS, Vietnam will continue working with other member states to promote the full and effective implementation of the Convention, resolve disputes through peaceful means, strengthen maritime cooperation, and contribute to peace, stability, security, safety and sustainable development in the seas and oceans./.