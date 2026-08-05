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Vietnam hands over Cuba-grown rice to partner

More than 470 tonnes of rice grown in Cuba from Vietnam's OM5451 variety were handed over to Cuban partner GRANMAX at a ceremony in Havana on August 4, marking the first harvest delivered by Vietnamese agricultural company TBAgri under a joint Vietnam–Cuba rice production project.
  Representatives from Vietnam and Cuba sign the hand over documents. Photo: VNA  

The handover agreement was signed by representatives of TBAgri and the Fernando Echenique Grain Agro-Industrial Company (GRANMAX), covering rice produced from OM5451 seeds cultivated by TBAgri in Yara town, Granma province, eastern Cuba.

The batch is the first shipment handed over by TBAgri to its Cuban partner and represents the outcome of the first large-scale production season under the “TBAgri connects Vietnam and Cuba” joint rice production project.

Speaking at the ceremony, Cuban Deputy Minister for Agriculture Telce Abdel González Morera reaffirmed the country’s commitment to creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese agricultural businesses operating in Cuba, particularly TBAgri. He expressed his hope that TBAgri will continue expanding its cultivated area in Cuba, contributing to the country’s food security.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Quang Long described the handover as a new achievement in agricultural cooperation between businesses of Vietnam and Cuba, thereby helping strengthen the brotherhood, special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

TBAgri Director Tran Thuy Dung said the journey from the first Vietnamese OM5451 seeds sown in Yara’s fields to the rice bags being handed over reflected close cooperation between the company’s technical team and its Cuban partner.

She noted that the rice variety’s adaptability, together with improvements in cultivation techniques, has produced positive results in the very first production season./.

VNA/VNP

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