Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien speaks at the opening ceremony on April 3 (Photo: https://congthuong.vn/)



The Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2024), one of the leading international trade exhibitions in Vietnam, kicked off in Hanoi on April 3, attracting 480 enterprises from 15 countries and territories worldwide.

The 33rd event of this kind features nearly 600 pavilions, up 20% compared to the figure last year.Besides traditional promotion activities, product showcases, and trade connections, the 4-day expo promotes business-to-business (B2B) matching through an online platform to attract both domestic and international commercial organisations and enterprises.Exhibitors can upload information, images, and videos related to their businesses onto digital platforms and engage in direct interactions with visitors throughout the entire 365 days of the year.Prominent among the countries and territories exhibiting products and services at the event are India, the Republic of Korea, Russia, and China, demonstrating the attractiveness of the Vietnamese market in drawing investment and fostering sustainable foreign trade development cooperation.As a highlight at the expo, the Hanoi Promotion Agency on Investment, Trade and Tourism (HPA)’s pavilion serves as a venue to promote the strengths, potential, and investment policies of Hanoi, and exports and capabilities of Hanoi’s enterprises.High-quality commodities for export and OCOP (One Commune One Product) products are being placed on display at the event.Within the framework of the expo, specialised events will be designed, including supply-demand connection events, seminars, conferences, and forums with various debate sessions.The event is expected to attract 20,000 visitors./.