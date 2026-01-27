Vietnam, EU set to elevate ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: Ambassador

EU Ambassador to Vietnam Julien Guerrier. Photo: VNA

The relationship between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) has developed into a deep and comprehensive partnership and is now among the strongest, broadest and most substantive the EU maintains in the region, EU Ambassador to Vietnam Julien Guerrier said.

Speaking at a press briefing in Hanoi on January 26, ahead of the upcoming visit to Vietnam by President of the European Council Antonio Costa, the Ambassador noted that over the past 35 years, Vietnam–EU relations have expanded remarkably in both scope and depth.

He said the strength of the partnership is reflected in a wide range of bilateral agreements spanning trade, sustainable development, innovation, governance, security and people-to-people exchanges, underscoring the growing strategic importance of Vietnam in the EU’s engagement with the region.

At this stage, the two sides are well positioned to open a new chapter by upgrading their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Guerrier said. He stressed that such an upgrade has been undertaken only once before by the EU, making it a clear strategic signal of both sides’ determination to further deepen cooperation and demonstrate the importance of the relationship to their partners.

If realised, Vietnam would become the first Southeast Asian country to establish a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the European Union, reaffirming that EU–Vietnam relations are a frontrunner within ASEAN and a model for broader EU engagement in the region.

The Ambassador emphasized that the proposed upgrade would go beyond symbolism. Rather, it would provide a stronger framework for concrete and practical cooperation in areas that directly benefit both sides, their people and their economies.

Through the upgraded partnership, the EU aims to reinforce three key pillars of cooperation with Vietnam: trade, green transition, and peace and security.

Since its entry into force, the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has resulted in a 40% increase in bilateral trade over the past five years. However, Guerrier noted that both sides are seeking to further strengthen trade ties, particularly at a time when global trade faces increasing challenges.

In recent months, the two sides have held a series of coordination meetings, especially with Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade. In line with the outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress, Vietnam is accelerating the deployment of renewable energy while enhancing energy security and independence amid an evolving international landscape. The EU, he said, is committed to stepping up its support for Vietnam’s efforts in this area.

Security cooperation has also expanded. Vietnam is currently contributing peacekeeping officers to EU missions in Africa, and both sides are exploring ways to deepen collaboration beyond this framework. Priority areas include maritime security, crisis management, issues related to the East Sea, and broader global efforts to promote stability and uphold international law.

Beyond these well-established pillars, the two sides are also seeking to expand cooperation in emerging areas where engagement has so far been more limited. These include digital transformation, innovation, skills development, science and technology, research and education.

People-to-people exchanges will play a central role in advancing cooperation in these fields, particularly in areas of shared interest such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, digital value chains and critical raw materials, the Ambassador said.

As Vietnam emerges as a key player in the global semiconductor supply chain, Guerrier told the Vietnam News Agency that there is significant potential for enhanced cooperation in this field, especially in human resources development. He cited a programme signed in December last year between the EU and Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training focusing on vocational and educational training.

Valued at more than 50 million EUR (nearly 60 million USD), the programme represents a substantial allocation from the EU budget. It aims to train young engineers and professionals in Vietnam, not only for the semiconductor sector but also for a broader range of emerging technologies, thereby supporting both the digital and green transitions.

The Ambassador added that the EU is keen to further increase investment in high technologies in Vietnam, including semiconductors./.