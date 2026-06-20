Vietnam enhances transparency, counterfeit control on cosmetics market

A seminar on developing the domestic cosmetics market was held on June 19 at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre (VEC) in Dong Anh, Hanoi, as part of Beauty Summit 2026. Photo dms.gov.vn

Creating a transparent business environment in Vietnam’s cosmetics market is not only a responsibility of the State but also requires the efforts of businesses, distribution networks, business associations and consumers.



This issue was discussed at a seminar on developing the domestic cosmetics market held on June 19 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Dong Anh, Hanoi, as part of Beauty Summit 2026.



The event was organised by Hoang Tu Holdings with professional support from the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.



Speaking at the seminar, Than Minh Hoang, CEO of Hoang Tu Holdings, said that as Vietnam’s cosmetics market continues to expand rapidly in both scale and product diversity, the event was aimed to discuss solutions on enhancing market transparency, combating counterfeit and untraceable products, protecting consumer rights and supporting the sustainable development of the domestic market.



Bui Nguyen Anh Tuan, Deputy Director of the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development, emphasised that alongside the rapid growth of e-commerce and digital platforms, the cosmetics sector is facing increasing challenges related to counterfeit goods, intellectual property infringements and misleading advertising practices.



He stressed that establishing a transparent and healthy business environment is not solely the responsibility of regulatory authorities. It also requires active participation from businesses, distribution networks, professional organisations and consumers.



Enterprises must proactively comply with legal regulations, provide transparent product information, build reputable brands and adopt traceability technologies to safeguard both consumers and legitimate businesses.



“Development of the domestic market is not simply about expanding consumption," Tuan said.



"It also requires ensuring the quality of growth and strengthening consumer confidence in products on the market.



"Combating counterfeit goods and protecting consumer rights are key priorities that contribute to a fair competitive environment and the sustainable development of the domestic market.”



During the seminar, delegates exchanged views and discussed issues of particular concern to businesses and consumers through three key thematic sessions.



Tran Viet Hung, head of the agency's Market Surveillance Operations Division, highlighted the most common forms of violations and fraudulent practices currently seen in the market.



He also offered recommendations to improve the identification, prevention and enforcement efforts against counterfeit and untraceable cosmetic products.



Meanhwile, Phan The Thang, deputy head of the Consumer Protection Division at the National Competition Commission under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, provided updates on legal regulations concerning product disclosure and cosmetics advertising.



He highlighted the responsibility of businesses and individuals in commercial activities in providing complete, accurate and truthful information to consumers.



During the seminar, Doan Thi Huong Thanh, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Retailers Association and Director of the Legal Affairs Division at WinCommerce General Trading Services Joint Stock Company, Masan Group, pointed out the role of modern distribution systems in delivering genuine products to consumers, and proposed a range of measures to strengthen cooperation between manufacturers and retail channels.



The seminar also welcomed active participation from major retailers, distribution networks and industry organisations, including Saigon Co.op, Central Retail, Lotte, GS25, BRG Group and the Vietnam Consumer Goods Development Association (VACOD).



Their involvement demonstrated a shared commitment to building transparent supply chains, improving product quality and expanding consumer access to genuine products.



Through the exchange of insights and practical experience, the seminar provided businesses with valuable information on the latest legal requirements and helped strengthen regulatory compliance capabilities. It also contributed to raising consumer awareness about selecting safe products with clear and verifiable origins.



A business-to-business (B2B) networking programme held alongside the seminar created direct opportunities for manufacturers, distributors and service providers to exchange information, identify potential partners and sign strategic cooperation agreements.



The initiative is expected not only to support the development of a sustainable supply chain for Vietnam’s cosmetics industry but also to contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of domestic products within the home market./.