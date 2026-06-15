Vietnam earns praise from French media for rich tourism appeal

"Banh mi" is a must-try delicacy for foreign tourists visiting Hanoi. Photo: VNA

In a recent feature, the newspaper described Vietnam as a destination that leaves a lasting impression from the moment travellers arrive. It singled out iconic attractions such as Ha Long Bay, sweeping terraced rice fields and ancient temples and pagodas, while also noting Vietnam’s emergence as one of Asia’s most dynamic economies, home to more than 100 million people.

While acknowledging that the bustling streets of Hanoi, filled with motorbikes and constant traffic, may seem overwhelming at first, Le Parisien said visitors are quickly won over by the friendliness of local people and the country’s vibrant food culture.

The newspaper noted that Vietnam’s diverse landscapes, cultures and historical sites make it difficult to fully experience in a short stay. Stretching the length of the country and covering more than 330,000 square kilometres, Vietnam offers enough attractions to warrant a trip of at least 10 days, it said.

Among the destinations featured, Hanoi was celebrated as a haven for street-food enthusiasts, with recommendations to sample pho, banh mi and egg coffee in the Old Quarter. The capital’s railway street was also highlighted as a uniquely local experience.

Le Parisien portrayed Ha Long Bay as a dreamlike landscape where thousands of limestone islets rise from mist-covered waters, suggesting that an overnight cruise provides the best opportunity to appreciate the bay’s beauty and tranquillity.

The publication also praised Ninh Binh, often referred to as “Ha Long Bay on land”, for its striking combination of limestone karsts, waterways and rice paddies. With fewer crowds than many of the country’s better-known attractions, it was described as an ideal retreat for nature lovers.

In central Vietnam, Hue stood out for its imperial heritage and the grandeur of the Nguyen Dynasty’s architectural legacy. The newspaper highlighted ongoing restoration efforts at the Imperial Citadel, which offer visitors deeper insight into Vietnam’s past.

The feature also recommended Tra Que vegetable village in Hoi An Tay Ward, Da Nang, as a destination where travellers can explore Vietnamese culinary traditions through interactive cooking experiences.

Rounding off the journey was Hoi An Ancient Town, which the newspaper described as one of Vietnam’s most charming and romantic destinations. The glow of thousands of lanterns along the Hoai River and throughout the ancient town was cited as one of the country’s most memorable sights.

According to Le Parisien, Vietnam’s growing appeal among international travellers stems from its compelling mix of natural beauty, cultural richness, historical depth and diverse gastronomy, making it an increasingly sought-after destination in Southeast Asia./.