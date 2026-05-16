Vietnam determined to beat Australia in U17 Asian Cup quarters

in the final Group C match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 . Photo: VNA Vietnam U17 defender Nguyen Manh Cuong (left) celebrates after scoring the decisive goal to seal a 3-2 victory



Two win and one loss sealed them the Group C top spot ahead of powerhouse the Republic of Korea (RoK), marking their first ever presence in the last-eight round in Asia and a historic slot in the upcoming World Cup.



Having worked so hard, the only representative of the Southeast Asian region available in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will not let the semi-finals slip away from them.



Vietnam Football Federation President Tran Quoc Tuan praised his players' bravery and spirit especially after they came from behind to beat the UAE 3-2 in the last group round match and encouraged them to keep focused for the next one.



“We suffered a difficulty in that match after conceding a goal in the first minute. However, players were strong and created a unbelievable comeback and qualified for the quarter-finals and grabbed World Cup place. It is a proud achievement," said Tuan.



"We quickly grew up from mistakes and fix problems. We maintain our determination and look toward positive result. I hope the team will prepare well in the upcoming game."



Speaking to reporters before their training on May 15, midfielder Nguyen Minh Thuy said everyone was excited after the win but clearly knew that it was still long road to go with many big challenges ahead.



“We are happy and moved with the results. We will go to the World Cup in Qatar. However, coaches ask us to maintain on the ground and we have to train well for the Australia match," Thuy said.



“We played Australia in the Southeast Asian championship and they are really strong. They have good physique, body form and technique. Facing them, we have to deliver our best skills and strictly follow our tactics. Our target is to go as far as possible in this championship."



It will be the second meet of the team within one month. In the Southeast Asian championship's semi-finals, Vietnam won 2-1 to make Australia former champions. They then went on to beat Malaysia 3-0 to take the title.



In the Asian Cup, Australia showed better form. They finished second in Group D below to advance to the semis.



The young Socceroos are also regarded for their speed and modern playing style.



Thomas Carl Veart made change in his squad for the Asian tournament. Key players such as Georgio Hassarati, Luke Becvinovski, Corey Da Cruz and Aston Reid still serve the team. Veart called goalkeeper Charlie Wilson-Papps, defender Harrison Bond forward Gabriel Lombardi who are playing in Europe to strengthen their power.



The match will be held at the King Abdullah Sports City Pitch A Stars at 8pm local time. It will be live broadcast on TV360.



Other matches will feature Japan vs Tajikistan; Saudi Arabia vs China and reigning champions Uzbekistan vs the RoK./.