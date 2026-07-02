Vietnam Day showcases culture, heritage in North Macedonia’s capital

A concert by Vietnamese traditional instrumentalists and the Orchestra of the DMBUC “Ilija Nikolovski – Luj” under conductor Le Phi Phi. Photo: Published by VNA



Held as part of the 47th Skopje Summer Festival, the June 30 event attracted nearly 300 residents and foreign guests. Under the theme “Heritage – Harmony – Hospitality,” it showcased Vietnam through cultural performances, tourism promotion, exhibitions and product displays.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria and North Macedonia Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet said that although the two countries are geographically distant, culture and music can bring their people closer together. She noted that the event not only introduced Vietnam’s land and people but also strengthened friendship and mutual understanding through cultural exchanges.



The ambassador highlighted Vietnam’s more than 4,000-year history and the rich traditions of its 54 ethnic groups, noting that the country has preserved its cultural heritage while emerging as one of Asia’s dynamic economies actively integrating into the global community.



Visitors to the event had a chance to explore a photo exhibition featuring 30 images of Vietnam’s natural landscapes, cultural heritage and modern life. The exhibition highlighted destinations including Ha Long Bay, Hoi An Ancient Town, the Trang An Landscape Complex, the northwestern terraced rice fields and the Mekong Delta, alongside iconic cultural symbols such as the ao dai (traditional long dress), conical hats and traditional festivals.



A highlight of the programme was a concert by Vietnamese traditional instrumentalists and the Orchestra of the DMBUC “Ilija Nikolovski – Luj” under conductor Le Phi Phi. Meritorious Artist Tang Thanh Son and artist Dang Thanh Ngoc played traditional instruments, including T'rung, K'long Put, nhi and ty ba, in newly arranged works blending Vietnamese folk music with Western symphonic performance.



For many local spectators, it was their first opportunity to experience Vietnamese traditional instruments live through pieces such as “Viet Nam que huong toi” (Vietnam – My Homeland) and “Trong Com” (Cylindrical Drum). The performances received warm applause and praise for their creative fusion of musical traditions.



A Vietnamese culinary space also attracted visitors, offering signature dishes and beverages such as nem ran (fried spring rolls), Vietnamese banh mi (baguette), coconut water, lemon tea and Vietnamese iced milk coffee.

The event reaffirmed the role of cultural diplomacy in promoting Vietnam’s image, strengthening people-to-people exchanges and deepening mutual understanding between Vietnam and North Macedonia./.