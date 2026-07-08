Vietnam Day 2026 promotes Vietnamese culture in Slovakia

Ambassador Pham Truong Giang presents a Certificate of Merit from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to the Executive Board of the Association of Vietnamese in Slovakia. Photo: VNA

Jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy and community in Slovakia, the annual event showcased Vietnam's rich cultural heritage while promoting people-to-people exchanges and strengthening friendship between the two countries.

Since its debut as a community festival in Bratislava in 2022, the Vietnam Day has grown into a major cultural event in the European nation. It welcomed more than 4,000 visitors in Košice in 2023 and over 10,000 in Bratislava in 2024, becoming an effective platform for introducing Vietnam's culture, people and traditions to Slovak audiences.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Pham Truong Giang said the Vietnam Day also conveys the values of cultural diversity, integration and mutual respect among communities.

International visitors enjoy the display of paintings and Vietnamese conical hats at Vietnam’s exhibition booth. Photo: VNA

He praised the Vietnamese community for its resilience, successful integration and continued contributions to local socio-economic development. He noted that while preserving traditional values and cultural identity, the community has also helped strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

The ambassador expressed confidence that following the elevation of Vietnam – Slovakia ties to a Strategic Partnership in April 2026, the community, particularly younger generations, will continue serving as a bridge for cultural exchanges and bilateral cooperation.

Nguyen Duy Vu, Chairman of the Vietnamese People Association in Slovakia, said the enthusiastic response from local residents reflected growing interest in Vietnamese culture and the recognition of the Vietnamese community, which is officially recognised as Slovakia's 14th ethnic minority. He also highlighted the role of Vietnamské Korene (Vietnamese Roots), a group of young Slovaks of Vietnamese origin, in initiating and organising this year's programme.

During the event, Giang presented a certificate of merit from the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front to the executive board of the Vietnamese People Association in Slovakia in recognition of its efforts to unite and support the overseas Vietnamese community.

Visitors enjoyed exhibitions introducing Vietnam's landscapes and people, traditional products and handicrafts, authentic Vietnamese cuisine, folk games and cultural exchange activities. Performances featuring traditional dances, bamboo dancing, lion dancing, traditional musical instruments and ao dai shows created a lively atmosphere and won praise from Slovak and international visitors./.