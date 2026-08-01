Vietnam, Czech Republic step up local investment, trade cooperation

The Vietnamese delegation has a working session with the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade. Photo: VNA

The delegation included representatives of municipal departments and agencies, the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone Management Board, and leading businesses from the city.



During the visit, the delegation held working sessions with representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic.

The delegation introduced the investment and business environment of the Vietnamese central coastal economic hub, highlighting the city's strengths, development potential and priority sectors for foreign investment, while discussing opportunities to deepen cooperation with Czech enterprises.



Addressing the meetings, Binh noted that the Czech Republic possesses considerable expertise in manufacturing, precision engineering, automotive technology, electrical and electronics industries, automation, supporting industries, logistics, green energy, environmental technology and innovation.



He said these sectors offer significant potential for cooperation with Da Nang as the city seeks to attract high-quality foreign investment and develop its high-tech industrial base and logistics services.



The Da Nang delegation also proposed exploring the possibility of establishing a Vietnam–Czech industrial park or special economic zone within the city’s Chu Lai Open Economic Zone.



They further expressed their hope that Czech businesses would visit Vietnam to explore investment and business opportunities during the Czech Prime Minister's forthcoming visit to the country.



Representatives of the Czech side spoke highly of the potential for cooperation with Da Nang and affirmed their readiness to help connect Czech enterprises with Vietnamese partners, thereby promoting stronger bilateral investment and trade ties in the years to come./.