Vietnam culture, cuisine showcased in Czech Republic

A parade featuring Vietnam’s traditional ao dai passes through the streets of Karlovy Vary. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese culture, cuisine and traditional Ao Dai were showcased in Karlovy Vary city, the Czech Republic, on June 5 at a festival organised by the Vietnamese Culture and Arts Association in the European country.

The event, held under the patronage of the Vietnamese Embassy, the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Europe, and the Union of Vietnamese Women's Associations, attracted local officials, members of the Vietnamese community and international visitors.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, President of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Europe Hoang Dinh Thang said the festival aimed to bring Vietnam’s cultural values closer to Czech people and international friends, while strengthening mutual understanding between nations.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam highlighted the role of culture and cuisine in promoting Vietnam’s image abroad, while Karlovy Vary Governor Petr Kubis described the event as an opportunity for local residents to explore Vietnamese culture.

The festival featured more than 20 booths offering traditional Vietnamese dishes, including "pho" and spring rolls, alongside activities promoting Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditonal long dress). One of the highlights was the presentation of complimentary Ao Dai to Czech residents and international visitors.

Organisers said the event, held within the framework of the Mrs Ao Dai Europe Pageant, helped introduce Vietnam’s cultural heritage to a wider international audience and strengthen people-to-people ties between Vietnam and the Czech Republic./.​