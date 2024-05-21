Vietnam Cultural Show held in London (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Cultural Show London 2024 was held in London, the UK on May 19 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954-2024) and the 134th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2024).

More than 100 Vietnamese and foreign artists and models, both professional and amateur, performed at the event, introducing the country, its culture and people to international friends while strengthening solidarity of Vietnamese community in the host country.

Hoang Ha, head of the organising board, said the annual event was a joint effort of the Vietnamese international women federation in the UK, Park Pharmacy, and the Love Collection Ao dai brand to honour and spread the Vietnamese culture and the image of the Vietnamese community in the country.

Ha said the success of the programme has showed the affection and interest of local authorities and people in the Vietnamese culture as well as the increasing prestige of the Vietnamese community in the UK.

All proceeds from the programme were presented to the Vietnamese Women and Children Association in the UK to develop projects that preserve and promote traditional cultural and artistic values among the Vietnamese community in the country./.