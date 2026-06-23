Vietnam, Cuba promote comprehensive cooperation in new development stage

Trung briefs on the outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the CPV at a conference with Politburo members and Secretariat of the PCC. Photo: VNA

During the visit, from June 20 to 22, Trung held meetings with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, and conducted talks with Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.



On the morning of June 22, he also briefed a conference organised by the PCC Central Committee and chaired by First Secretary and President Miguel Diaz-Canel on the outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the CPV.



Trung affirmed the consistent position of Vietnam’s Party and State in strengthening solidarity with and support for the revolutionary cause of the Cuban people, expressing Vietnam’s determination to stand alongside Cuba in advancing fraternal cooperation for the development of each country and for peace and stability globally.



He said Vietnam remains confident that, with revolutionary resilience and under the leadership of the PCC, Cuba will overcome current challenges and continue advancing the country’s revolution for the well-being and prosperity of the Cuban people.



The host leaders expressed appreciation for General Secretary and President Lam’s decision to send a special envoy to brief Cuba on the outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress, describing the move as a reflection of the special trust and fraternal ties between the two Parties, countries and peoples, particularly meaningful amid the current international and regional context.



They underscored their commitment to creating favourable conditions for expanding bilateral cooperation across all areas and achieving new practical outcomes that serve the interests of both peoples.



First Secretary and President Miguel Diaz-Canel and PM Manuel Marrero Cruz also spoke positively of Vietnam’s revolutionary traditions and socio-economic achievements, noting that Vietnam’s experience and lessons from the four decades of Doi Moi (renewal) offer valuable insights for Cuba’s comprehensive transformation.



The Cuban side welcomed recent progress in bilateral cooperation, particularly in agriculture and fisheries, attributing these results to close guidance from high-ranking leaders of both countries and active implementation by relevant agencies.



Both sides agreed to continue promoting high-level exchanges and cooperation between relevant institutions. As 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Cuban leader Fidel Castro, the two countries also concurred to coordinate commemorative activities and further strengthen people-to-people exchanges, particularly among younger generations.



They reaffirmed the importance of making full use of bilateral cooperation mechanisms and mutual support at multilateral forums, including the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement.



During the visit, Trung laid wreaths at the memorial of Cuban national hero Jose Marti and at the Ho Chi Minh Monument in Havana. He also met with the Vietnamese community and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba and visited Vietnamese-invested projects in agriculture, rice cultivation and essential goods production in the country./.