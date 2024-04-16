Vietnam, Cuba further intensify security cooperation

At the working session (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Lt. Gen. Le Van Tuyen had a working session with Minister of the Interior of Cuba Lt. Gen. Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas in Havana, as part of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang’s official friendly visit to the Caribbean country.

Tuyen affirmed that the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) is always ready to share experience and consult with the Cuban Ministry of the Interior about national construction and defence policies.

The MoPS will continue to stand side by side, share and stay ready to offer the highest support to the Cuban Ministry of the Interior, he said.

The two sides discussed a wide range of cooperation contents from ensuring national security, fighting crimes, building legal documents, health care, fire prevention and fighting, rescue operations, to logistical, technical support and capacity building training.

Recognising the growing challenges of global and regional security in 2024 and beyond, with various types of crimes, especially transnational, cyber, drug and human trafficking crimes, they highlighted the need to expand and strengthen cooperation between the two ministries for the benefit and national security of each country.

The officers vowed to further step up collaboration in the fields of security and police, fight organised, trans-national, cyber, terrorism, human trafficking, commercial and tourism-related crimes, emerging types of crimes and non-traditional security threats, and in technical and professional areas.

The host and guest concurred to jointly study and launch projects, scientific research works, adopt new technologies and produce specialised equipment, and offer training to improve the capacity of officers and soldiers.

In the field of health care, the two ministries will continue bolstering collaboration in cancer treatment, cerebral vascular intervention, organ transplantation, training and transferring technologies related to stem cells, gene, treatment methods using antibodies and vaccines./.