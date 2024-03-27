Making news
Vietnam co-sponsors UN’s first AI resolution
Proposed by the US and co-sponsored by over 120 other nations, the resolution was adopted by the UN General Assembly in New York on March 21.
The text recognised AI systems’ potential to contribute to efforts towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, promoting peace and human rights, and narrowing the digital divide between nations.
It calls on nations to coordinate in establishing AI governance mechanisms at both national and global levels in line with international law, thus promoting sustainable AI research and applications while effectively controlling risks and enhancing support for developing countries to access technology and improve digital capabilities.
During the more-than-three-month negotiations, the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN actively partook in related consultations. Based on the ensuring of national interests and aligning with the perspectives of developing countries, Vietnam’s opinions aimed for the construction of a balanced resolution laying the groundwork for building governance frameworks and international cooperation on AI./.