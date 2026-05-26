Vietnam, CNN discuss media cooperation, promotion for APEC 2027

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang (right) receives Phil Nelson, Executive Vice President of CNN International Commercial, in Hanoi on May 25, 2026. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Hang highly valued CNN’s goodwill, interest and positive contributions to Vietnam through programmes and reports introducing the country, its people and culture to global audiences. She particularly noted CNN’s cooperation projects with Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities to promote tourism, national images and local destinations internationally.



The deputy foreign minister stressed that after nearly 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), Vietnam is entering a new development phase aimed at fast and sustainable growth and deeper international integration. In that context, hosting APEC 2027 is not only a major honour but also an important opportunity to showcase the country’s development achievements, cultural identity, tourism potential and future development orientations to the international community, especially younger generations, through multimedia platforms and new technologies.

For his part, Nelson thanked Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities for their support and cooperation with CNN over the years, expressing the network’s wish to continue telling the story of a “new Vietnam” – a country experiencing strong growth in the economy, innovation and technology while maintaining a rich cultural identity.

He said CNN is accelerating the development of its multi-platform media ecosystem, expanding beyond traditional television to digital and social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to better engage younger audiences.

Nelson also expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Vietnamese agencies and localities in communications regarding tourism, culture, innovation and economic growth. He added that CNN is also exploring opportunities to accompany Vietnam in preparations for and the organisation of APEC 2027.

The two sides agreed to maintain close discussions to consider suitable forms of cooperation aimed at effectively popularise Vietnam’s image and APEC 2027 among international audiences./.