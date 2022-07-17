Making news
Vietnam claims five medals at Int’l Physics Olympiad 2022
The five-member team won three golds, one silver and one bronze at this year’s virtual competition, coming fifth after China, Romania, the Republic of Korea and the United States.
For the first time in history, the Vietnamese team comprised a 10th grader, Vo Hoang Hai, who comes from the Hanoi University of Science (HUS)'s High School for Gifted Students under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU).
He was among three contestants from the HUS High School for Gifted Students, including 12th grader Le Minh Hoang and 11th grader Vu Ngo Hoang Duong, all of whom claimed gold medals.
Two other medallists are 12th graders from Bac Ninh and Vinh Phuc High Schools for the Gifted, Nguyen Dang Phuc and Phung Cong Hieu, who grabbed the silver and bronze, respectively.
The IPhO 2022 brought together 368 competitors from 75 countries and territories. It was the third consecutive year the contest has been held online./.