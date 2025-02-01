Vietnam, China work to promote tourism, people-to-people exchanges

Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei grants an interview with a special programme by the Voice of China. (Photo: VNA)

Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei has discussed efforts to boost infrastructure connectivity, tourism cooperation, and cultural exchange between the two countries in a recent interview with a special programme by the Voice of China.

The interview was made on the occasion of the 2025 Lunar New Year and the 75th anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic relations, during which the ambassador provided details about the three standard-gauge railway lines currently being fast-tracked, stressing their importance to improving connectivity between the two neighbouring countries and facilitating the bilateral trade as well as the travelling of their citizens.

Regarding people-to-people exchanges during the Year of China-Vietnam Humanistic Exchange 2025, the ambassador revealed that both sides will organise large-scale events, such as forums, youth friendship exchanges, and festivals for the ethnic groups along the shared border.

The two sides will also make full use of the Party channel and hold discussions on political-diplomatic and defence-security issues. Additionally, they plan to take advantage of the rapid growth of new media by hosting social media programmes, including a short video competition featuring China, and online cultural exchange events.

Another focus is fostering a new tourism trend, he said, adding travel between China and Vietnam by bus has recently gained popularity.

He said this year both countries will also focus on promoting tourism and people-to-people exchanges, improving border immigration procedures, providing high-quality services, and opening more flights between the two nations./.