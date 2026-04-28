Vietnam, China step up tourism cooperation through Xinjiang promotion program

Participants in the tourism promotion program introducing the cultural and travel potential of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Photo: VNA

A tourism promotion program introducing the cultural and travel potential of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region was held in Hanoi on April 27, aiming to further strengthen tourism cooperation between Vietnam and China.



The event, themed “Xinjiang is a wonderful land”, was jointly organised by the Chinese Cultural Centre in Hanoi and the Department of Culture and Tourism of Xinjiang, with support from the Embassy of China in Vietnam and the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).



Speaking at the event, Cultural Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy Xing Jiuqiang highlighted the close ties and long-standing friendship between the two countries, noting that cultural and tourism exchanges serve as a vital bridge connecting their people. The programme also forms part of activities under the Vietnam–China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026–2027, offering Vietnamese visitors deeper insights into China in general and Xinjiang in particular.



With its striking natural landscapes, diverse cultures and historical significance along the Silk Road, Xinjiang holds considerable potential for tourism cooperation with Vietnam, he said.



VNAT Deputy Director Nguyen Thị Hoa Mai noted that China has consistently been Vietnam’s largest source of international visitors in multiple periods, including 2011–2020 and 2024–2025. Conversely, Vietnam ranks among the top five outbound markets for China, with Vietnamese arrivals at times exceeding 8 million annually.



Given Vietnam’s population of over 100 million and China’s more than 1.4 billion, she stressed that there remains vast room for tourism growth between the two countries. Strengthening cooperation will be key to effectively implementing the joint statement on tourism collaboration for 2026–2027 announced by the two countries’ leaders earlier this month.



Mai underlined that tourism is not only about travel experiences but also about fostering mutual understanding and strengthening traditional friendship. Differences in landscapes, culture and lifestyles are key attractions that encourage two-way tourism development.



She added that Vietnam regularly organises tourism promotion activities in major Chinese cities and plans to hold three such programmes in China in 2026, while China frequently hosts similar events in Vietnam.



With improving air connectivity, favourable visa policies and competitive travel costs, the number of tourists travelling between the two countries is expected to continue rising, Mai said, calling on tourism enterprises to actively explore cooperation opportunities and develop distinctive products to meet increasingly diverse demand.



According to Zhang Deshan, Director of the Chinese Cultural Centre in Hanoi, Vietnam remains a key potential market for Chinese tourism. Meanwhile, industry representatives noted that although interest among Vietnamese travellers in Xinjiang has grown in recent years, challenges such as long travel distances and relatively high tour costs remain. Increased promotion and cooperation would help unlock stronger growth in bilateral tourism flows./.