Vietnam, China step up cooperation in military scientific research

Gen. Phan Van Giang, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence, visited the Academy of Military Science (AMS) of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China and Brigade 6 under the PLA’s Army Group 82 on October 29.



This is part of the activities in the framework of his ongoing official visit to China and attendance at the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.



Giang expressed his hope that the academy will enhance research collaboration with units of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA).



He suggested the academy and the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence's Institute for Defence Strategy (IDS) actively coordinate to promptly complete a joint research project to collect materials and artifacts on the solidarity and friendship between the two countries’ militaries, and the Ho Chi Minh - Mao Zedong solidarity ideology in the resistance wars against the French and the US.



At the brigade, he was briefed on the history and organisational structure of the unit which was established in 1938 and mainly tasked with protecting the Beijing capital city.



Gen. Giang will deliver a speech highlighting the role played by developing countries in global security at the plenary session of the forum, which will officially kick off on October 30.



The event will gather representatives from the ministries of defence and militaries, experts, and scholars from many countries and international organisations./.