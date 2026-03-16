Vietnam, China hold first ministerial-level 3+3 strategic dialogue

The Vietnamese and Chinese Ministers of Foreign Affairs, National Defence, and Public Security at the dialogue. Photo: VNA The meeting was co-chaired by Vietnam’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang, and Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Minister of National Defence Dong Jun, and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong.



The ministers affirmed the importance of the 3+3 Strategic Dialogue mechanism in implementing high-level common perceptions and promoting the role of key agencies in advancing Vietnam–China relations as well as sectoral cooperation in various fields, thereby enhancing political trust and contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

The two sides shared the view that bilateral relations have maintained positive momentum in line with the “six major orientations” of bilateral cooperation. Amid rapid and complex changes in the regional and global landscape, both sides agreed that it is increasingly important for the two countries to enhance solidarity, strengthen political trust, ensure balanced coordination between development and security, and steadfastly pursue the socialist path. They also underscored the need to work together with the international community to address common security and development challenges in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations.



The Chinese ministers congratulated Vietnam on its development achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee headed by General Secretary To Lam. They expressed confidence in the development prospects of both countries as Vietnam enters a new stage of development and China prepares to implement its 15th Five-Year Plan. The Chinese side reaffirmed its readiness to work with Vietnam to effectively implement high-level common understandings, deepen exchanges of experience in Party building and national governance, and safeguard the security and development interests of both countries.



The Vietnamese ministers congratulated China on its achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee with General Secretary and President Xi Jinping as its core. They reaffirmed that developing relations with China remains a consistent policy, an objective requirement, a strategic and natural choice, and a top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, as well as in its defence policy of “four no’s.” Vietnam also reiterated its consistent adherence to the one-China policy and its readiness to participate appropriately in China’s initiatives on development, security, civilisation and global governance.



The Vietnamese side proposed that the foreign affairs, defence and public security sectors of the two countries further strengthen political trust, effectively implement high-level agreements and promote exchanges between the two Parties and states. They also called for enhanced cooperation in areas such as border management, immigration control and the fight against crime, along with greater sharing of information on issues including energy security, environmental security, information security and data security.



They proposed coordinating and supporting each other in United Nations peacekeeping operations, search and rescue activities, international humanitarian efforts, and regional cooperation forums and initiatives with ASEAN playing a central role.



The ministers also stressed the importance of properly managing and better addressing maritime issues in accordance with the bilateral friendship and international law, thereby contributing to a peaceful and stable environment for development in both countries and the region./.