Vietnam, China demonstrate high-level political trust: spokesperson

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang speaks at the ministry’s regular press briefing on April 23. Photo: VNA

Hang made the remarks in response to reporters’ questions on the major outcomes of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s state visit to China, at the ministry’s regular press briefing.According to the spokesperson, the April 14–17 visit was the top leader’s first overseas trip since the consolidation of Vietnam’s leadership positions. Both sides regarded it as the most important diplomatic engagement in Vietnam-China relations in 2026.A key outcome of the visit was the signing of 32 cooperation documents between ministries, agencies, and localities of the two countries, creating a foundation to enhance cooperation across areas, she noted.In terms of people-to-people exchanges, the leaders jointly announced the launch of the Vietnam – China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026–2027, aimed at boosting tourism cooperation and facilitating travel between the two peoples, the spokesperson said./.