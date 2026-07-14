Vietnam, Cambodia survey implementation of cross-border road transport through Tan Nam – Meun Chey border gates

The delegations of the two countries conduct the survey at the Tan Nam border gate. Photo: VNA



The survey aimed to review the implementation of the two countries’ road transport agreement and assess conditions for launching international cross-border road transport through the Tan Nam–Meun Chey border gate pair.



The delegation inspected the road network leading to the border gates, the joint border control area, infrastructure for customs and immigration procedures, and facilities serving cargo and passenger transport. It also evaluated whether the necessary conditions are in place for the full implementation of the bilateral road transport agreement.



According to Thai Binh An, deputy head of the Tay Ninh Economic Zone Management Board, Tan Nam is located in the planned Moc Bai border gate economic zone in Tan Bien commune, directly opposite Meun Chey.



It was upgraded from a secondary border gate to an international border gate in late 2019. Since then, infrastructure covering about 30 hectares has been comprehensively developed, including the border gate monument, a central square, a joint inspection station, supporting technical infrastructure, and a 1.2-kilometre main access road, meeting requirements for the management and inspection of vehicles, goods, and travellers crossing the border.



Tay Ninh authorities are continuing procedures to auction land for the development of two logistics terminals, each covering approximately seven hectares. The province has also approved plans to expand the connecting road and Tan Nam bridge to eight lanes, with an estimated investment of 186 billion VND (about 7.1 million USD) during the 2026–2029 period.



However, despite the completion of key infrastructure, the Tan Nam–Meun Chey border gate pair has not yet been included in Appendix A1 of the protocol implementing the Vietnam–Cambodia road transport agreement. As a result, there is still no full legal basis for operating direct international cross-border road transport between the sides.



This has contributed to relatively low traffic volumes, with only around 30 cargo trucks completing border procedures each day, while passenger traffic remains modest and below the capacity of the existing infrastructure.



Speaking at the survey, Ben Boran, Deputy Secretary of State at Cambodia's Ministry of Public Works and Transport, said Tan Nam has been developed with modern facilities capable of supporting transport and trade between the two countries. He expressed his hope that upcoming official talks between the two sides would reach agreement on measures to facilitate implementation of the road transport agreement at the Tan Nam–Meun Chey border gate pair.



Phan Thi Thu Hien, Deputy Director of the Department for Roads of Vietnam, said the survey findings would provide a basis for both sides to continue discussions and jointly propose adding the pair to Appendix A1 of the implementation protocol./.