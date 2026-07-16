Nguyen Anh Vu, head of the MoIT's working delegation, speaks at the seminar. Photo: VNA

The Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), in coordination with the Vietnam Trade Office in Cambodia and the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce (CCC), held a seminar in Phnom Penh on July 15 to promote cross-border e-commerce between the two countries, helping businesses strengthen market connectivity and expand export opportunities.



Nguyen Anh Vu, head of the MoIT's working delegation, said Vietnam and Cambodia are close neighbours with a long-standing friendship and comprehensive cooperation. Bilateral trade surpassed 11.3 billion USD in 2025, and the two countries are working to raise the figure to 20 billion USD in the near future.



He described cross-border e-commerce as a key new growth driver to help achieve that target.



Vietnam is among Southeast Asia's fastest-growing e-commerce markets. In 2025, its online retail market was valued at about 31 billion USD, up more than 25% year-on-year, with around 60% of the population shopping online.



CCC Vice President Tan Monivann speaks at the seminar. Photo: VNA

Meanwhile, Cambodia is also seeing rapid growth in its digital economy and e-commerce, supported by a young population, rising internet penetration and wider adoption of digital payments. Combined with favourable logistics links, the two neighbouring markets offer strong potential for businesses to sell directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms, Vu said.



He expressed confidence that stronger cooperation in cross-border e-commerce will become a new growth channel, contributing to the realisation of the bilateral trade target while supporting the digital economies of both countries.



CCC Vice President Tan Monivann said digital technology is playing an increasingly important role in economic and commercial activities. Although e-commerce remains at an early stage in Cambodia, Vietnam has made significant progress. Givent this, the seminar offered a valuable opportunity for the two sides to discuss measures to promote the sector.



He highlighted Cambodia's digital transformation efforts and strong trade ties with Vietnam as a basis for participants to discuss policies and mechanisms for creating the best possible conditions for their businesses.



Cambodia also hopes to learn from Vietnam's experience in streamlining the administrative apparatus and simplifying the investment and trade procedures, he added.



Monivann noted many Vietnamese enterprises are operating successfully in Cambodia and affirmed that his country will continue facilitating investment in manufacturing, food processing and technology.



Leng Rithy, President of the Vietnam–Cambodia Business Association, said cross-border e-commerce has become a new impetus for businesses to access markets more quickly, reduce costs and improve competitiveness.



For Vietnamese firms operating in Cambodia, it is not only a sales channel but also an important platform to strengthen supply chains, promote brands, and reach regional and global consumers, he noted.



During the seminar, participants listened to presentations on policies to promote exports through cross-border e-commerce, online consumer trends, market trends, e-commerce infrastructure and cooperation potential between the two countries. The event also featured exhibition booths where Vietnamese and Cambodian enterprises showcased their key products and sought new business partnerships./.