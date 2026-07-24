Vietnam calls on parties concerned to fully implement DOC in East Sea

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang speaks at the ministry's regular press briefing. Photo: VNA

Responding to a reporter's question about recent clashes around Bai Co May (internationally known as Second Thomas Shoal) in the East Sea, Hang said Vietnam urged the parties concerned to act with restraint, respect the sovereign rights and jurisdiction of coastal states over their exclusive economic zones and continental shelves as established in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and fully and effectively implement the DOC.She stressed the need to foster a favourable environment for negotiations on a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), comply with international regulations on the safety of navigation and aviation, resolve disputes and differences through peaceful means without using force or threatening to use force, and contribute positively to maintaining peace and stability in the region.Regarding a reporter's question on discussions related to the East Sea at the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-59) in the Philippines, the spokeswoman said ASEAN member states and their partners underscored the priority of ensuring ASEAN’s unity and resilience and enhancing the bloc’s central role in an increasingly substantive and expanding network of partnerships.They also reaffirmed their commitments to implementing the outcomes of the 48th ASEAN Summit, accelerating ASEAN Community-building efforts, and advancing the priorities of the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairmanship in 2026; and exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern, including the East Sea.The ASEAN member states and dialogue partners stressed the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea, respecting international law, and settling disputes peacefully on the basis of international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS.The ASEAN member states and China reaffirmed their determination to conclude negotiations in 2026 on a substantive and effective COC that is consistent with international law, especially the 1982 UNCLOS, Hang stressed.Also at the press briefing, responding to a question regarding Vietnam’s support for the families of victims in the Phu Quoc canoe capsize accident that claimed the lives of a number of Indian tourists, the spokeswoman expressed Vietnam’s deepest condolences to the bereaved families.She said the tragic accident occurred on July 11 when a canoe capsized off Phu Quoc due to adverse weather conditions. Immediately afterwards, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs worked closely with the An Giang provincial People’s Committee, Phu Quoc special zone's authorities, relevant Vietnamese agencies, the Embassy of India in Hanoi, and its Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City to promptly carry out citizen protection measures, address issues concerning Indian citizens, and arrange for the repatriation of the victims’ mortal remains to India in accordance with their families’ wishes.Vietnamese representative missions in India also promptly coordinated with the host country’s Ministry of External Affairs and competent authorities in the victims’ home localities to ensure that procedures for receiving and handing over the remains to the families were carried out smoothly. Following the completion of all legal formalities and handover procedures with the Indian authorities, the remains of 15 victims were transferred to their respective hometowns in India in line with the wishes of their families.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also instructed the Vietnamese Embassy in New Delhi and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Mumbai to continue working closely with Phu Quoc special zone's authorities and relevant Indian agencies to extend appropriate support, sympathy and condolences to the victims’ families at a suitable time, Hang added./