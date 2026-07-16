Vietnam calls for stronger international cooperation to achieve SDGs

Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, speaks at the forum. Photo by courtesy/VNA

Vietnam has called for stronger action by the international community, including greater technology transfer, digital inclusion, capacity building, and sustainable financing for developing countries, to accelerate progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as the 2030 deadline approaches.



The appeal was made by Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, at the high-level segment of the 2026 High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF), held in New York from July 13 to 15.



In his remarks, Luu stressed that with only four years left to deliver the 2030 Agenda, the international community must take more decisive action to accelerate the realisation of the SDGs.



He urged enhancing technology transfer, narrowing the digital divide, boosting capacity building and ensuring sustainable financing for developing countries, including middle-income nations.



Sharing Vietnam's experience, Luu said the country's attainment of upper-middle-income status marked a significant milestone resulting from four decades of Doi moi (renewal) process and its steadfast commitment to pursuing inclusive development.



However, he noted, like many other middle-income countries, Vietnam continues to face challenges posed by climate change, and the need to strengthen innovation and competitiveness to avoid the middle-income trap.



Highlighting innovation as a key driver of sustainable development, the diplomat highlighted Vietnam's efforts to advance digital transformation, green growth, renewable energy development and climate resilience. He said that the country is also stepping up investment in strategic infrastructure, human resources development and institutional reforms to improve productivity and ensure that the benefits of development are shared by all.



Reaffirming the role of multilateralism, Luu stressed that Vietnam backs efforts to reform the UN into a leaner, more efficient and more adaptable organisation in the face of global challenges, thereby better assisting countries in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



At the meeting, participants reviewed global progress in implementing the 2030 Agenda.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that progress remains off track, with only about one-third of the SDGs on course or showing adequate advancement. He identified conflicts, inequality, climate change, rising food and energy prices, and mounting public debt as major obstacles to sustainable development./.