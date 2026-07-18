Vietnam Buddhist Sangha calls on affiliates to support 500-day campaign to identify fallen soldiers

Offering incense in remembrance and tribute to fallen heroes at A1 Martyrs' Cemetery. Photo: Phan Quan/VNA

In a document issued by the Standing Board of the VBS Executive Council on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2026), the Sangha urged its central committees and institutes, as well as its chapters in provinces and cities, to hold requiem ceremonies in memory of heroic martyrs and join efforts to support the nationwide campaign.The document noted that gratitude and repaying kindness are fundamental teachings of Buddhism and longstanding values deeply rooted in Vietnamese culture.The Sangha also encouraged its affiliates to coordinate with local authorities in conducting solemn spiritual ceremonies to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers, and visit and present gifts to invalids, sick soldiers, families of martyrs and people who rendered meritorious service to the revolution, demonstrating the nation's enduring spirit of gratitude and remembrance.The Standing Board further requested the VBS chapters of provinces and cities to notify pagodas and Buddhist establishments nationwide to ring bells and Bat Nha drums three times simultaneously at 5:00 on July 27, as a nationwide act of remembrance and tribute to the heroic martyrs./.