Vietnam boosts marine protection and plastic waste reduction

Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

A two-day workshop on marine environmental protection and sustainable blue economy has been held in Con Dao, the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau province by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Worldwide Fund (WWF), and the provincial People’s Committee.

The event on last weekend reviewed the reducing ocean plastic waste in Vietnam project and discussed measures to tackle marine pollution and promote sustainable island economies.

Delegates emphasised the strategic role of islands in marine biodiversity and national defense, while highlighting the severe impact of plastic waste on ecosystems, fisheries, and human health.

Vietnam has taken various steps to manage marine plastic waste, including the National Action Plan to 2030. However, weak links between island and mainland development, along with increasing marine pollution, remain key challenges.

WWF-Germany reported that over 10,600 cubic metres of plastic waste has been collected in marine protected areas, including 3,500 cubic metres from the sea. Awareness campaigns have led to 97% of households in pilot areas refusing single-use plastics, up from 47%.

In Con Dao, local authorities have implemented a plastic waste reduction plan targeting a 30% cut from 2020 levels by 2025. Initiatives include plastic-free cemeteries, green tourism, school waste programs, and composting organic waste.

Participants called for stronger island-mainland connectivity, public-private partnerships, circular economy development, and high-tech marine resource management. The workshop concluded with a shared commitment to turning Vietnamese islands into models of green, sustainable development./.