Making news
Vietnam believes RoK will soon stabilise situation: foreign ministry spokesperson
Vietnam, as a comprehensive strategic partner with the Republic of Korea, has kept a close watch on the current developments in the country and believes that it will soon stabilise the situation and continue to achieve robust development in the coming time, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry's regular press conference in Hanoi on December 5, given recent political developments in the East Asian nation.
Regarding the Vietnamese community in the RoK, Hang cited a report by the Vietnamese Embassy as saying that recent developments in the country have not affected the daily life of the Vietnamese community there.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed the embassy to closely monitor the situation and immediately contact local authorities and Vietnamese associations to grasp the situation of Vietnamese citizens living, working, and studying in the country.
Besides, the embassy has worked closely with key contacts within the Vietnamese community, and advised Vietnamese citizens to comply with local regulations and guidelines, avoid large gatherings, and maintain communications with the embassy to stay informed about the situation.
The spokesperson reaffirmed that, so far, the Vietnamese community in the RoK continues to live, work, and study normally.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs prioritises citizen protection and is actively working with the embassy in the RoK to monitor the situation closely, and is ready to take necessary citizen protection measures, she added./.