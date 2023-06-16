Vietnam beat Hong Kong 1-0 in friendly match

In the first half, the Vietnamese players stormed into the Hong Kong team's area, applied high-pressing tactics, controlled the game, and sought ways to earn goals.



The only goal came to Vietnam in the 31st minute when Nguyen Quang Hai fell in Hong Kong's penalty area after getting fouled, and brought the hosts a penalty.



Captain Que Ngoc Hai calmly slotted the ball home for Vietnam. In the remaining minutes, Vietnam made many substitutions using young players, who created a few chances but couldn’t turn them into goals.



Hong Kong also had some attacks but they were not effective. Both teams engaged in a back-and-forth struggle, and there weren't thrilling moments on the pitch.



In the final minutes of the second half, the Vietnamese players had more attacking opportunities but they failed to score.



The game ended with a 1-0 victory for Vietnam, who will play another friendly match against Syria in Thien Truong Stadium in the northern province of Nam Dinh on June 20./.