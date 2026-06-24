Vietnam, Australia step up cooperation towards successful APEC 2027

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang (left) meets with Australian Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Matt Thistlethwaite. Photo: VNA



During her trip, Hang had working sessions with Australian Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Matt Thistlethwaite; Deputy Secretary for Trade and Investment Group at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade George Mina; APEC Senior Officials' Meeting Chair Jeremy Green, First Assistant Secretary Paul Griffiths; and Executive Chair of the Australian APEC Study Centre at RMIT University Craig Emerson.



Hang praised the development of the Vietnam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, saying that Australia is an important partner and trusted friend of Vietnam in the region. She also thanked Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong for her message of support, and Deputy Secretary of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Michelle Chan for attending and contributing to the success of the ASEAN Future Forum held in Hanoi on June 9–10.



The Vietnamese official called on both sides to build on their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership by strengthening political trust through high-level exchanges and expanding substantive cooperation in economy, trade, investment, development cooperation, education - training, science - technology, innovation, culture, tourism, and people-to-people interactions, with science and technology identified as a priority area for bilateral cooperation.



Noting that the two countries share common perspectives on regional and global issues, Hang proposed closer coordination at global and regional multilateral mechanisms, especially the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the UN, Mekong sub-regional cooperation, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).



She reaffirmed that Vietnam treasures Australia's role and standing, and supports the country in strengthening connection and effective cooperation with ASEAN member states and the Mekong sub-region.

Briefing the Australian officials on Vietnam's preparations for APEC 2027, Hang said hosting the event is both a great honour and a significant responsibility for Vietnam, as it works with other APEC member economies to advance regional economic cooperation and integration, while strengthening the resilience of the region and individual member economies amid an increasingly complex global security and development landscape.





Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang (right) and Deputy Secretary for Trade and Investment Group at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade George Mina. Photo: VNA



Vietnam attaches great importance to hosting APEC 2027, Hang stated, describing it as the country's most important multilateral diplomatic event through 2030.



Given Australia's role as a founding APEC member, Hang called for Australia's continued support and close coordination with Vietnam and other members to advance practical and effective cooperation and to ensure the successful organisation of APEC Year 2027 and APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Phu Quoc, thus enhancing APEC's role and contribution to the prosperous development of the Asia-Pacific region.



For their part, Thistlethwaite, Mina, and other Australian counterparts spoke highly of the fruitful development of the Vietnam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across all fields. They affirmed that Vietnam is a close and trusted partner with an increasingly prominent role and position on the international arena. They expressed their desire to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.



The Australian side congratulated Vietnam on hosting APEC 2027, stating that with its growing international position, credibility, and effective foreign policy in recent years, Vietnam will successfully chair APEC activities in 2027. They noted that the event will be of great significance not only for APEC but also for strengthening regional and global economic cooperation and integration.



Agreeing with Vietnam's proposals, the Australian officials affirmed that their country will work closely with Vietnam in preparing for and hosting APEC 2027, particularly in advancing new priorities and initiatives that address member economies' evolving development demands in the changing global landscape./.