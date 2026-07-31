Vietnam, Australia seek stronger cooperation in supply chains, energy transition

Delegates attend the first Vietnam Business Forum in Perth. Photo: Published by VNA

Organised by the Australia–Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the forum was held under the theme “Promoting trade, investment and strategic partnership between Australia and Vietnam.”



Opening the event, Western Australia Premier Roger Cook described Vietnam as one of the state’s key partners in Southeast Asia, while highlighting Western Australia’s growing role in the global clean energy transition, backed by its strengths in renewable energy, green hydrogen and critical minerals. He said the state is ready to work closely with Vietnam on energy transition and sustainable development initiatives. Organised by the Australia–Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the forum was held under the theme “Promoting trade, investment and strategic partnership between Australia and Vietnam.”Opening the event, Western Australia Premier Roger Cook described Vietnam as one of the state’s key partners in Southeast Asia, while highlighting Western Australia’s growing role in the global clean energy transition, backed by its strengths in renewable energy, green hydrogen and critical minerals. He said the state is ready to work closely with Vietnam on energy transition and sustainable development initiatives.

Cook also pointed to significant cooperation potential in areas including education and training, high-tech agriculture, mining, innovation and trade. He announced that he would visit Vietnam in September, a move expected to create fresh opportunities for practical cooperation between Western Australia, Vietnamese localities and businesses.



Vietnamese Consul General in Perth Pham Hai Anh said bilateral ties have continued to make strong progress across multiple areas since Vietnam and Australia upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership more than two years ago.



He introduced Vietnam’s new policies and outstanding achievements, including the operation of the two-tier local government system, efforts to streamline administrative procedures and initiatives to improve the investment and business climate.



Hai Anh highlighted Vietnam’s commitment to implementing Politburo Resolution No. 57 on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, which aims to enhance national competitiveness and attract high-quality foreign direct investment.



Citing Vietnam’s positive economic performance in the first half of the year, including growth in GDP, trade, tourism and FDI inflows, the consul general said the country’s firm economic foundation would create further opportunities to expand cooperation with Australia, particularly Western Australia.



Given the complementary strengths and shared interests between Vietnam and Western Australia, he outlined three priorities for future cooperation: strengthening government-level exchanges and mutual visits to establish favourable frameworks for businesses; expanding collaboration in education, culture, tourism and people-to-people ties; and promoting practical projects in science and technology, digital transformation, green economy, energy transition, strategic minerals, supply chain resilience, trade and investment.



He expressed confidence that Premier Roger Cook’s upcoming visit to Vietnam will inject new momentum into cooperation between Western Australia and Vietnamese provinces and cities.



During the forum, representatives from the National Australia–Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and business delegates discussed on the role and responsibility of the business community in realising the directions for cooperation between Vietnam and Australia, through proactively seizing opportunities to advance economic, trade, and investment cooperation in line with the fine political relations between the two countries./.