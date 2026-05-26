Vietnam attractions make Tripadvisor’s Southeast Asia top 10

Foreign tourists explore Hoi An ancient town. Photo: VNA

The list was selected from Tripadvisor’s broader Top Attractions – Asia category as part of its annual Traveller’s Choice Awards, which recognise destinations based on the quantity and quality of traveller reviews and ratings collected over a 12-month period.Tripadvisor said fewer than 1% of the platform’s eight million listed destinations receive the Best of the Best distinction, the highest level in its annual awards programme.The recognition highlights Vietnam’s growing appeal among international visitors, with both destinations offering distinct windows into the country’s heritage and history.Located in central Vietnam, Hoi An Ancient Town is one of the country’s best-known tourism destinations.A UNESCO World Heritage site, the former trading port is celebrated for its preserved architecture, lantern-lit streets and cultural blend of Vietnamese, Chinese and Japanese influences dating back to the 16th and 17th centuries.Meanwhile, the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City remains one of the country’s most visited historical institutions.Established in 1975, the museum documents the consequences of war through extensive archives, photographs and exhibitions that draw both domestic and international visitors.Other destinations in the regional top 10 include Gardens by the Bay and Singapore Botanic Gardens in Singapore, Angkor Wat and Bayon Temple in Cambodia, Petronas Twin Towers in Malaysia, Wat Pho and Wat Arun in Thailand, and Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary in Indonesia.Vietnam continues to strengthen its position as one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing tourism destinations thanks to increasing international arrivals and renewed interest in its cultural and historical attractions./.