Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

In the News

Vietnam attractions make Tripadvisor’s Southeast Asia top 10

Two Vietnamese landmarks, Hoi An Ancient Town and the War Remnants Museum, have been named among Southeast Asia’s 10 most popular attractions in the latest Best of the Best rankings by Tripadvisor, one of the world’s largest travel review platforms.
  Foreign tourists explore Hoi An ancient town. Photo: VNA  

The list was selected from Tripadvisor’s broader Top Attractions – Asia category as part of its annual Traveller’s Choice Awards, which recognise destinations based on the quantity and quality of traveller reviews and ratings collected over a 12-month period.

Tripadvisor said fewer than 1% of the platform’s eight million listed destinations receive the Best of the Best distinction, the highest level in its annual awards programme.

The recognition highlights Vietnam’s growing appeal among international visitors, with both destinations offering distinct windows into the country’s heritage and history.

Located in central Vietnam, Hoi An Ancient Town is one of the country’s best-known tourism destinations. 

A UNESCO World Heritage site, the former trading port is celebrated for its preserved architecture, lantern-lit streets and cultural blend of Vietnamese, Chinese and Japanese influences dating back to the 16th and 17th centuries.

Meanwhile, the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City remains one of the country’s most visited historical institutions.

Established in 1975, the museum documents the consequences of war through extensive archives, photographs and exhibitions that draw both domestic and international visitors.

Other destinations in the regional top 10 include Gardens by the Bay and Singapore Botanic Gardens in Singapore, Angkor Wat and Bayon Temple in Cambodia, Petronas Twin Towers in Malaysia, Wat Pho and Wat Arun in Thailand, and Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary in Indonesia.

Vietnam continues to strengthen its position as one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing tourism destinations thanks to increasing international arrivals and renewed interest in its cultural and historical attractions./.

VNA/VNP

See more

UNODC: Hanoi Convention should be treated as long-term commitment, not single event

UNODC: Hanoi Convention should be treated as long-term commitment, not single event

Regional Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, Delphine Schantz, recommended that countries should treat the UN Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention) as a ‘starting point,’ instead of an ‘end goal.’ She made the recommendation during an interview with the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent.
Read more

Top