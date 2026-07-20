Vietnam attends multicultural festival in Germany as guest of honour

A performance by the Vietnamese community, honored during the event. Photo: VNA

The festival was held in Augsburg, the third-largest city in Bavaria, with the participation of more than 20 booths representing various countries, aiming to honour cultural diversity and promote interaction among local communities.The Vietnamese booth attracted a large number of visitors with traditional dishes such as "nem cuon" (fresh spring rolls) and "bun cha" (grilled pork with vermicelli), along with displays of ao dai (traditional long dress), conical hats and cultural performances imbued with Vietnamese identity. These activities helped spread Vietnamese culture and foster understanding and closer ties between the Vietnamese community, German residents and international friends.The programme was jointly organised by Huong Viet Magazine, an online magazine for Vietnamese people in Germany, the Vietnam–Germany Association in Schwaben and the Vietnamese Association in Freising, Bavaria.During their visit to the Vietnamese booth, Claudia Roth, a member of the German Bundestag, and Martin Schenkelberg, head of the Integration and Social Affairs Department of Augsburg, highly appreciated the contributions of the Vietnamese community to cultural promotion, people-to-people exchanges and friendship between Vietnam and Germany. They also said they were impressed by Vietnam’s traditional cuisine and distinctive cultural heritage.Pham Khanh Nam, Editor-in-Chief of Huong Viet Magazine, said the festival provided an opportunity to introduce the image of a dynamic Vietnam that is rich in cultural identity and proactive in international integration, while strengthening connections with European partners and expanding cooperation in culture, trade, investment and sustainable development.Such exchange activities also help enhance mutual understanding and create favourable conditions for Vietnam to effectively tap opportunities arising from the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), thereby promoting substantive and sustainable economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union, he added.Vietnam’s presence at the Augsburg Multicultural Summer Festival 2026 once again affirmed the role of cultural diplomacy and people-to-people exchanges in enhancing mutual understanding and trust, contributing to the consolidation of friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Germany as well as other international partners./.