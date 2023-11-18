Vietnam attends Hong Kong Food Fiesta for first time

This is the first time Vietnam has participated in the Hong Kong Food Fiesta. Vietnamese traditional dishes such as fried spring rolls, pork sausages, sticky rice and mung bean dumplings, have been welcomed by visitors and traditional friends. Many well-known Vietnamese agricultural products, like coffee, cashew nuts, and bird's nest, are also displayed and available for purchase at the event.

Held by the Hong Kong Food Council, the five-day fiesta is also showcasing delicacies and food brands of Hong Kong and countries in the region, such as Thailand, Japan, the Republic of Korea.

The council also distributed 1,000 shopping vouchers worth 20 HKD (2.9 USD) each to the elderly and disadvantaged people through social welfare organisations.

The event aims to promote the production and popularise local food brands while providing consumers with an opportunity to enjoy local and international dishes at discounted prices, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and actively propelling the local economy./.